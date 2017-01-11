PATRIA Premier “Axis” Lyric Video

Brazilian black metallers, Patria, will release their new album, Magna Adversia on March 3rd via Soulseller Records. Watch the new lyric video for "Axis" below.

Magna Adversia offers ten tracks under the tenuous line between black metal and experimental avant-garde music, mixing the South American metal madness with the classic and dark Scandinavian vein.

It was co-produced, mixed and mastered by Øystein G. Brun (Borknagar), features Asgeir Mickelson (Ihsahn, Sarke, Borknagar, Spiral Architect) on drums and Fabiano Penna (Rebaelliun) as special guest on the orchestrations.

The cover art was made by Patria guitarist Mantus, known in the graphic art world as Marcelo Vasco, who already worked for major bands like Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, Dark Funeral, Hatebreed to name a few. A teaser for "Magna Adversia" can be found below.

The band comments: “We’re so excited for having signed with Soulseller Records. They have been a very prolific and prominent label in the metal scene and I can’t wait to see what we’ll be able to do together through this new and great cooperation. Onwards! The album Magna Adversia definitely marks a new stage in our music and Patria history. We have been worked with full force along this entire year on this record, in a way we never did before, doing experiments on rehearsals, pre-productions and trying to synthesize in a very cool and dynamic way all our musical energy during these 8 years since our formation. This album carries our sweat, blood and soul, for real! It’s really special!”

Tracklisting:

“Infidels”

“Axis”

“Heartless”

“A Two-Way Path”

“Communion”

“Now I Bleed”

“Arsonist”

“The Oath”

“Porcelain Idols”

“Magna Adversia”

"Axis" lyric video:

Teaser:

(Photo - Janaina Perotti Fotografia)