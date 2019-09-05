PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS Featuring SPOCK'S BEARD Members Release "Stars Along The Way" Lyric Video

Pattern-Seeking Animals, the group featuring the talents of current & former Spock's Beard members Ted Leonard, Jimmy Keegan & Dave Meros as well as long-time contributing songwriter-producer John Boegehold, have released a lyric video for "Stars Along The Way", a track from their self-titled debut album, out now via InsideOut Music. Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“No Burden Left To Carry“

“The Same Mistakes Again“

“Orphans Of The Universe“

“No One Ever Died And Made Me King“

“Fall Away“

“These Are My Things“

“We Write The Ghost Stories“

“No Land's Man“

“Stars Along The Way“

"Stars Along The Way" lyric video:

Unboxing video:

“No One Ever Died And Made Me King” playthrough video: