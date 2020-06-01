PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS Featuring SPOCK'S BEARD Members Release "Why Don't We Run" Music Video

On May 15, Pattern-Seeking Animals, the California-based progressive rock band featuring Ted Leonard (lead vocals & guitars), Jimmy Keegan (drums & vocals), Dave Meros (bass) and John Boegehold (keyboards) released its second studio album, Prehensile Tales, via InsideOutMusic.

Now, the band offers you another track from this record, "Why Don’t We Run", which is probably the catchiest song on the album, the video was made by V. Cordero. Watch the clip below.

John Boegehold comments: “Spaghetti Western? Spaghetti Eastern? Flamenco Fusion? We've heard some interesting descriptions of this song. Whatever you call it, it's definitely fun to play.”

For the six songs on the album (the longest clocking in at over 17 minutes), the band introduced violin, flute, trumpet, cello, sax and pedal steel to the sound palette that was once again recorded & mixed by Rich Mouser at The Mouse House.

The album, featuring cover art by Polish artist Mirek, is available on Gatefold 2LP plus CD, Limited Edition CD, and on all digital platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Raining Hard In Heaven"

"Here In My Autumn"

"Elegant Vampires"

"Why Don’t We Run"

"Lifeboat"

"Soon But Not Today"

"Why Don't We Run" video:

"Here In My Autumn" visualizer:

"Raining Hard In Heaven"

(Photo - Kristina Bakrevsky)