PAUL McCARTNEY's McCartney III Album To Arrive December 18; New Video Trailer Streaming

Unforeseeable production delays have forced the release date of Paul McCartney's all-new all-Paul album, McCartney III, to be moved back one week to December 18.

Paul’s first new album since 2018’s #1 charting Egypt Station, McCartney III is a stripped back, self-produced and, quite literally, solo work in the tradition of 1970’s McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II. Recorded earlier this year during “Rockdown” in Sussex, McCartney III is mostly built from live takes of Paul on vocals and guitar or piano, overdubbing his bass playing, drumming, etc. atop that foundation. The process first sparked when Paul returned to an unreleased track from the early 90s, "When Winter Comes" (co-produced by George Martin). Paul crafted a new passage for the song, giving rise to album opener "Long Tailed Winter Bird" - while "When Winter Comes", featuring its new 2020 intro "Winter Bird", became the new album’s grand finale.

The newest advance taste of McCartney III surfaced today in the form of a brand new trailer featuring an excerpt of the album track “The Kiss Of Venus”. Check it out below.

Additionally, pre-orders are now live for the McCartney III Songbook. Featuring piano/vocal/guitar arrangements for every song from McCartney III and including a McCartney III CD with every copy, McCartney III Songbook can be pre-ordered here.

Just as McCartney’s classic 1970 solo debut marked Paul’s return to basics in the wake of the biggest band break-up in musical history, and the 1980 avant-garde masterpiece McCartney II rose from the ashes of Wings, McCartney III finds Paul back on his own, turning unexpected circumstances into a personal snapshot of a timeless artist at a unique point in history. The new album will be released by Capitol Records across digital platforms, on CD, and on LP manufactured by Third Man Pressing. Vinyl configurations will range from standard 180g to a Third Man Edition of 3,000 hand-numbered red vinyl copies, a U.S. indie retail exclusive pressing of 4,000 hand-numbered white vinyl LPs, and more.