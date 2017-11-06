PAUL NELSON On Tour In Support Of Badass Generation Album

Grammy winning guitar legend and Johnny Winter protege, Paul Nelson, will be touring the US in support of his latest album, Badass Generation. For Paul Nelson, a new musical chapter beckons... Nelson was not only the hand picked guitarist to legendary rock/blues icon Johnny Winter but is recognized in his own right as one of today’s top guitarists.

“Johnny definitely took me under his wing,” Nelson remembers his late friend and mentor. “The blues world does that. One musician hands you the torch, and then you try to run with it. Johnny took pride in turning me on to the likes of Robert Johnson, T-Bone Walker, Muddy Waters Delta, Texas and Chicago blues – all the music that he loved. I knew what he was doing for me, and I am really appreciative for that.”

Tour dates:

November

8 - Country Store - Saint George, DE

10 - The Blue Note Grill - Durham, NC

11 - Darwins - Sandy Springs, GA

12 - Capital Oyster Bar - Montgomery, AL

16 - Terra Fermata - Stuart, FL

17 - Arts Garage - Delray Beach, FL

18 - Porkie's Roadhouse - Punta Gorda, FL

19 - Lou’s Blues - Indialantic, FL

22 - The Green Parrot - Key West, FL

23 - The Green Parrot - Key West, FL

24 - South Street Naples - Naples, FL

25 - The Alley - Sanford, FL

26 - Earl's Hideaway - Sebastian, FL

December

2 - Kettleworks - Columbia, PA

January

26 - The Rusty Rail - Miffenburg, PA

27 - Stanhope House - Stanhope House, NJ

March

12 - Fairfield Theatre Company - Fairfield, CT

25 - Byrons Bar - Pomeroy, IA

31 - The Third Base - Springfield, IL

April

6 - Cadillac Lounge - Toronto, ON

7 - Peter's Playe - Gravenhurst, ON

May

18 - The Barrel Room - Fort Myers, FL