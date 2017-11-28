PAUL STANLEY Issues Video Message For Upcoming SOUL STATION Live Dates In Tokyo And Osaka

KISS frontman Paul Stanley's Soul Station will hit the stage at Billboard Live in Toyko and Osaka in January 2018. The band will perform 12 shows during their visit to Japan. Check out a video message from Paul below.

Billboard Live Tokyo

January 11th - 13th, 2018

Billboard Live Osaka

January 15th - 17th, 2018

Visit the official Billboard Live website here for tickets and detailed information.