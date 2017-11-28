PAUL STANLEY Issues Video Message For Upcoming SOUL STATION Live Dates In Tokyo And Osaka

November 28, 2017, 2 hours ago

news hard rock paul stanley soul station kiss

PAUL STANLEY Issues Video Message For Upcoming SOUL STATION Live Dates In Tokyo And Osaka

KISS frontman Paul Stanley's Soul Station will hit the stage at Billboard Live in Toyko and Osaka in January 2018. The band will perform 12 shows during their visit to Japan. Check out a video message from Paul below.

Billboard Live Tokyo
January 11th - 13th, 2018

Billboard Live Osaka
January 15th - 17th, 2018

Visit the official Billboard Live website here for tickets and detailed information.

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

Latest Reviews