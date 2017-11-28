PAUL STANLEY Issues Video Message For Upcoming SOUL STATION Live Dates In Tokyo And Osaka
November 28, 2017, 2 hours ago
KISS frontman Paul Stanley's Soul Station will hit the stage at Billboard Live in Toyko and Osaka in January 2018. The band will perform 12 shows during their visit to Japan. Check out a video message from Paul below.
Billboard Live Tokyo
January 11th - 13th, 2018
Billboard Live Osaka
January 15th - 17th, 2018
Visit the official Billboard Live website here for tickets and detailed information.