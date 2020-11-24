PAUL STANLEY Salutes Late KISS Drummer ERIC CARR On 29th Anniversary Of His Death - "A Major Force Both Musically And Spiritually"

KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley took to Twitter today to pay tribute to late drummer Eric Carr, who passed away on November 24, 1991 at 41.

"Eric was a major force both musically and spiritually while in KISS," says Paul. "His battle with cancer seemed all the more cruel because of his kindness and his never speaking badly of anyone. A gentle soul and I honor him on this day he left his friends, fans and family 29 years ago today."

Eric Carr was a member of KISS from from 1980 to 1991, stepping into the drummer position following the departure of the band's original drummer, Peter Criss.

Carr's first album with KISS was 1981's Music From "The Elder", while his final recording with the band was for the song "God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II". The last time he worked with KISS was in July 1991 when they filmed a video for the above mentioned song. Carr's final appearance with KISS was at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1991.