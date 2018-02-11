PAUL STANLEY Talks KISS Paintings At Art Gallery Exhibit - "If You Want The Original Guys To Be Reunited, That's How You Do It"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley held two exhibits of his paintings at galleries in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, FL this weekend. On Friday, February 9th he was at Wentworth Gallery in Fort Lauderdale, on Saturday, February 10th, he will be at the Wentworth Gallery in Boca Town Center in Boca Raton. He spoke with 7 News Miami about his artwork. Following is an excerpt from the interview:

The paintings virtually burst off the canvas. That’s no accident.

Paul: “I paint with a lot of colors, and to me, that’s kind of an affirmation of life — if you love color, you love life.”

Stanley’s pieces are products of his imagination. That’s one of the benefits of painting for yourself.

Paul: “I don’t want to be pigeonholed. I don’t want to have to stop myself from doing something.”

There are some repeating themes in Stanley’s work. He’s done a series of American flag paintings and paid tribute to some of the blues artists who laid the groundwork for rock and roll.

Paul: “For me, these people need to be held in the esteem that they don’t necessarily get. They’re not recognized for what they are.”

Of course, no collection would be complete without portraits of his fellow bandmates. FYI, if you’re hoping for a KISS reunion, this is as close as you’re gonna get.

Paul: “It is the foursome. If you want the original guys to be reunited, that’s how you do it.”

Check out the complete interview, video and transcription, here.

In a new interview with Billboard, Paul Stanley discusses his passion for painting, and the future of KISS.

Stanley, who also fronts a 13-piece R&B group called Soul Station, has more time for his visual art in what looks like a light year for KISS. The group has a handful of festival and headlining dates during July in Spain and Portugal but will be spending most of the year off the road.

And Stanley freely acknowledges that: "I don't want to go leave home. I have a family and I have children and, honestly, I think my primary responsibility is to be a dad and I don't want to miss out on that. And certainly as we got older we know that life is finite and I pick and choose what I want to do at this point."

That said, Stanley does expect that "there's a world tour down the pike," though he adds that he's not sure how many more of those he's up for.

"The thought of me not being involved certainly comes to mind," Stanley notes. "I'm not sure about the idea of Kiss coming to an end. We've built something that's so iconic, and I think it transcends any of the members so I can certainly see me not being there, seriously. There was a time where people said it had to be the four of us (Stanley, Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss) and those people are already 50 percent wrong. So I'm betting (another absence) could be overcome, too."

Read more at Billboard.com.