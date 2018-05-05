PAUL STANLEY Talks Upcoming KISS Tour In 2019, "Punk Impressionist" Artwork (Video)

KISS frontman Paul Stanley was recently interviewed on CNBC's Squawk N' Roll. In the clip below he talks about talks about his art tour in the New York City area and plans for a major KISS tour in early 2019.

Stanley was recently interviewed on SiriusXM Volume. In the audio clip below, The Starchild discusses the idea of a third solo album as opposed to another KISS record:

Stanley also mentioned a second autobiography, saying, "I'm just reading the finished manuscript." Hear for yourself in the following audio clip:

In live news, KISS will return to the concert stage on July 7th at Bareclona Rock Fest in Spain. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.