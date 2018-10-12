PAUL STANLEY To Host Wentworth Gallery Artwork Exhibits This Weekend In Pennsylvania And New Jersey

KISS frontman Paul Stanley will appear in person alongside his latest artworks on Friday, October 12th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Wentworth Gallery King Of Prussia Mall, and on Saturday, October 13th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Wentworth Gallery Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Contact the Wentworth gallery to find out how you can join Paul Stanley for dinner after the show.



Call for more info:

King of Prussia: 610-337-8988,

Hard Rock: 609-300-5095

In a new interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, KISS singer Paul Stanley responded to the odd swipe bandmate Gene Simmons took at him onstage in Australia this month: (“I’ll sing everything,” Simmons said. “Because my voice always works! I don’t lose my voice. I don’t lose my voice…Paul Stanley.”)

“Look,” Paul said, “Gene and I have been together, I think, 47 years or something around that. He’s out having a great time. He’s doing these - most of them are free concerts, and when he charges tickets they don’t sell a lot of tickets - and I’m sure he’s trying to keep it light for the couple hundred people or whatever, and that’s great! I was just with Gene, obviously, day before yesterday and we have a bond that is enviable.”

Stanley does acknowledge that it’s not easy to match his 1970s vocals at the age of 66. “You do come to terms over time with your own mortality, and every singer that I know, probably the first thing we all say to each other is, you know, ‘is this becoming tougher for you?’... I’ve been doing a lot recently to make sure that my voice is in great form. [But] if you want to hear me sound like I did on Kiss Alive!, then put on Kiss Alive!"

Listen to the podcast at Rolling Stone Music Now.

After an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS recently announced on NBC’s America’s Got Talent that they are hanging up their 9-inch tall touring boots.

The news of KISS' End Of The Road World Tour was delivered in trademark larger-than-life KISS style with a blistering performance of “Detroit Rock City”, proving why the band is known as one of the most iconic live performances that simply can’t be missed. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have toured to nearly every city on the planet and played every venue imaginable.

Having played for Kings & Queens, for US veterans, and for millions of devoted KISS Army fans, they will play their final shows as part of the multi-year End Of The Road World Tour. Dates have yet to be announced but KISSonline.com will have all the updates in the weeks to come.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.