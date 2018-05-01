PEARL JAM - Edgewater Hotel Opens Band-Themed Suite; Proceeds To Help End Homelessness In Seattle

Seattle's Edgewater Hotel now has a Pearl Jam-themed suite. The Edgewater is renowned for its famous guests and rock legend history. Now you too can stay like a rock star in one of their new rock n' roll suites.

According to the hotel website: "Rest your head on a pillow made of awesome. We partnered with Pearl Jam and their fan club to design the ultimate band inspired suite. With authentic concert memorabilia lining the walls, industrial grunge-inspired décor, in-room guitar, amp and vinyl record player, this space is a Seattle rock legend's dream. Now through the band’s home shows in August, we’re donating 10% of the room’s proceeds to end homelessness in Seattle."

* King one-bedroom suite

* Separate living room space

* Full panoramic views of Elliott Bay and Olympic Mountains

* Gas burning fireplace

* Industrial, grunge-inspired design

* Authentic band art posters

* Fan representation in design

* True rock n’ roll luxury

* Record player with band’s albums

* In-room guitar and amplifier

View photos, and book your stay in the Pearl Jam suite at this location.