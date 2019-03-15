PEARL JAM Frontman EDDIE VEDDER Announces European Solo Tour

Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder, will set out on a 12-date European Tour this summer. Eddie’s tour kicks off on June 9th in Amsterdam, includes two festival headlining slots, and wraps up on July 6th in London supporting The Who. Glen Hansard will support Eddie in Lisbon, Madrid, Barcelona, Dusseldorf, and Dublin.

A special ticket pre-sale begins today for Ten Club members active as of Thursday, March 14th. Eligible members will go here for more info.

Public sale starts Friday, March 22nd at 10 AM, CET / 9 AM, GMT / 2 AM, PT. Tickets for London and the festival dates are currently on sale.

Tour dates:

June

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

15 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

17 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival

20 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena *

22 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center *

25 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau St. Jordi *

28 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

30 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle *

July

3 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena *

6 - London, England - Wembley Stadium ^

September

28 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

* with Glen Hansard

^ with The Who