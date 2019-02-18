PECTORA Sign With Mighty Music

Pectora - remember the name! Because 2019 could easily be their groundbreaking breakthrough.

From the country that gave us bands like King Diamond, Pretty Maids and Volbeat comes the newcomers of hard hitting melodic Danish heavy metal: Pectora.

Since the formation of the band in 2013 Roskilde based Pectora have released the demo Burgeon Of Hate in 2014 and the EP Redemption in 2017. All of them leading up to their bombastic debut album Untaken to be released through Mighty Music in May 2019.

Untaken is produced by the band and mixed and mastered by one of Germany’s leading producers Orden Ogans Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann (Orden Ogan, Rhapsody Of Fire, Riot V & Brainstorm) in Greenman Studios.

It’s an album rich on full blown heavy metal from start to finish. Wrapped up in a modern and big production. Pectora shows that heavy metal, in 2019, still is an active force, where old school and new school heavy metal collides and melt together in the best possible way. The eight tracks on Untaken showcases a band that knows how to write powerful songs with strong riffs, memorable melodies, harmonies and bombastic sing-a-long choruses, that stick to your brain.

If you are a fan of classic metal, thrash, power or hard rock and if you like your music fast, heavy and slow – Pectora is what you are looking for!

Pectora will tour Sweden as support for US metallers Them in May 2019 as well as playing shows in Denmark and Germany.

Untaken will be released on CD, LP & digital on May 3rd.

Tracklisting:

“Untaken”

“Collide”

“Haunted Memory”

“The Fare”

“Running Out Of Days”

“Unkindled Flame”

“No Regrets”

“The Arrival”

Lineup:

Vocal:s Kenneth Steen Jacobsen

Guitar: Morten S. Nielsen

Guitar: Søren Weiss Kristiansen

Bas: Laurids Leo Münier

Trommer: Nicolas Kraunsøe Frandsen