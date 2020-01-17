People Magazine Celebrates 50 Wild Years Of AEROSMITH In New Special Edition

Fifty years ago, in a shared Boston apartment, five guys — some still in their teens — were dreaming about becoming rock stars and writing songs about those ambitions, reports People.com. They called themselves Aerosmith and, after kicking around at high school dances and getting some local radio play, landed a record deal and a first hit single: “Dream On”.

Now Aerosmith are celebrating their 50th year with the same lineup heard on their first album: Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, all of whom spoke to People for a new special edition, Aerosmith: In Their Own Words.

It is an astonishing milestone, considering there were times when they nearly split up - Perry and Tyler, the “Toxic Twins,” fought like brothers, and even mild-tempered guitarist Whitford briefly quit after Perry did - and more than a few issues with drugs and alcohol. By the grace of the rock and roll gods, today “we’re all healthy and happy and doing Vegas,” Steven Tyler, 71 and sober, tells People now. Retirement? No. They are currently in residence at Las Vegas’s Park-MGM’s theater through June 4.

Read more at People.com.

The Recording Academy recently confirmed performers for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, including MusiCares Person Of The Year Aerosmith, who will perform a medley of some of their legendary hits. And Variety is reporting that, according to a source close to the situation, Run-DMC will perform with Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards on January 26. The duo are not expected to perform with the Boston group for their entire set - which makes it seem likely that the band will perform a career-spanning medley, as artists often do on the show, and Run-DMC will join them for “Walk This Way".

Live from Staples Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, January 26 at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.

Four-time Grammy-winning band Aerosmith first performed on the Grammy stage on the 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991. This year, they are appearing as the MusiCares Person Of The Year, being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.