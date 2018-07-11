PERIPHERY Members Confirmed For 2nd Annual Fear The Riff Expo

The 2nd Annual Fear The Riff Effects, Pedals and Gear Expo announce the first series of artist signings for this year’s event. Among these newly confirmed participants are Periphery's Mark Holcomb and Jake Bowen (Periphery). Zakk Wylde was previously confirmed for the event.

The festival will be taking place on Saturday, August 11th at the Brooklyn Expo Center (79 Franklin Street). Attendees can expect to find the latest in stompboxes, amps, guitars, basses and more. Tickets are available here.

Guests are free to bring their own guitar and headphones to check out gear from the 60+ vendors who will be onsite. Industry experts will be hosting panels and demos, while craft beer, whiskey and barbecue vendors will also be on-site. Live performances will take place as well, with a full lineup coming soon.

Additionally, the Fear The Riff team will be hosting an Expo Party pre-game on Friday, August 10th at Saint Vitus at 7 PM to get everyone “amped” for Saturday’s event. Bands performing will include Godmaker, Husbandry, Space Cadaver, Future Usses, and The Cancer Conspiracy. Tickets are $12, and are available via Ticketfly. Each paid entry will receive a raffle ticket for a free pedal from Fuzzrocious or a free Dunable Splatterblaster.

Event Details:

The 2nd Annual Fear The Riff Effects, Pedals and Gear Expo

Date: Saturday, August 11th

Venue: Brooklyn Expo Center | 79 Franklin St. | Brooklyn, NY 11222

Tickets: here

GA - $10 | Beer & BBQ Ticket - $40

Time: 10 AM - 6 PM

(Top photo - Josefa Torres)