PERIPHERY's JAKE BOWEN Calls Having Three Guitarists In The Band "A Great Combination Of Musical Personalities"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen talked about the gear used on the band's new studio album, Hail Stan, while also touching on the topic of modeling amps, the group's three-guitar approach, and more. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

UG: You guys have three guitar players in the band, which is not that common sight in metal. It seems to me that it's kind of hard to work with three guitars and not move into each other's territory too much and still manage to sound good. How do you guys do this and do you often fight about who's gonna get the solo in a song that you like?

Bowen: "No, there are no disagreements like that. I think we're all very respectful of each other's space in the band, musically, so it's never really been a problem. Like I said, we're just very aware of what each person brings to the band. We're all not inspired at exactly the same time, so it really gives space for one or two people to step back and let the other person work. Or two people start working on an idea together, out of three of us.

There are just various combinations of how that works. Whether it's just me or me and Misha or it's Mark and Misha or it's me and Mark. You can hear all the different combinations of that on the album. And that's how it works. And I'd say also that Misha is ultimately the glue for all the stuff that me and Mark come up with. Because me and Mark can write really cool riffs and even arrange songs and stuff, but Misha just has this approach that the two of us, me and Mark, don't. It's not as finely tuned as Misha's, so it's kind of like this great combination of musical personalities that just seem to work really well together, so it really does come down to a chemistry thing."

Read the complete interview here.

Periphery released their fifth album, Periphery IV: Hail Stan, on April 5th via their own 3DOT Recordings. The band offer a second preview with the song “Garden In The Bones”.

“Garden In The Bones” is the second song to be premiered from the nine-track album, with Periphery kicking off news of the forthcoming album’s release by debuting “Blood Eagle” (see video below).

Periphery IV: Hail Stan marks two significant firsts for the band: the first Periphery release on their recently formed label, 3DOT Recordings, as well as a change in the way they approached writing and recording. “We finally spent a year on a record,” explains guitar player/programmer Jake Bowen. “We’ve never been able to do that. The quality and pacing of the work show we took our time with this one. That’s an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it.” Mark adds, “I think you can hear the adventurous intent behind much of this material as a result. We’re all the happiest we’ve ever been with a release, and it’s no coincidence. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Pre-orders, which include several limited-edition vinyl and merch bundles, are available here (physical) and digitally via iTunes here. Digital pre-orders include an immediate download of “Blood Eagle” and "Garden In The Bones".

Periphery IV: Hail Stan is the first release to follow the band’s 2017 Grammy Award nomination in the “Best Metal Performance” category, for Periphery III: Select Difficulty album opener “The Price Is Wrong”. The 2016 album tallied 35 million cumulative streams and marked their third consecutive debut in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top 200. It represented the apex of a tireless decade-long grind. In between the touring, endorsements and appearances, they also launched a summer camp of their own, Periphery Summer Jam.

Periphery IV: Hail Stan tracklisting:

"Reptile"

"Blood Eagle"

"CHVRCH BVRNER"

"Garden In The Bones"

"It’s Only Smiles"

"Follow Your Ghost"

"Crush"

"Sentient Glow"

"Satellites"

“Blood Eagle” video: