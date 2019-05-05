PERRY FARRELL’s Kind Heaven Among Newest And Most Exciting Attractions in Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas is constantly reinventing itself especially those establishments located in or near the Strip. This makes it hard to keep up with the consistently changing excitement of the city. This year, there are tons of exciting stuff including restaurants, shows, residencies and buildings that has permanently shaped the Las Vegas skyline. This list will help you be up to date with all the newest attractions and events you can do in Las Vegas throughout 2019.

Fuerza Bruta

Excalibur’s new addition has been long overdue. It’s about that time they had the most exciting events in Las Vegas and something new at this resort. And so, Fuerza Bruta was launched d last March 7 just outside Excalibur. It is housed inside a high-tech tent close to Las Vegas Boulevard. The viewers will be at the center stage as the show unfolds around – and on top of them. It is a deeply engaging experience with performers dancing and swimming above the audience. It is a ridiculously innovative and interactive stage experience! Fuerza Bruta started in Buenos Aires and has amazed millions of viewers in 50 countries across the globe, including a nine-year showcase at New York.

Kaos

Kaos is the newest spot in Las Vegas’ nightlife. It opened its doors last April as a part of a $700 million renovation of The Palms Resort. It is a multi-level nightclub that has a growing popularity because of residencies to the likes of Skrillex, Kaskade, Cardi B and a lot more. Kaos has already been called the most entertaining place in Las Vegas because of their residencies. It boasts of its 30,000 square foot, the most up to date technologies in video equipment, sophisticated lighting and a high definition sound system. It also has a 70,000 square foot outdoor deck which has two main swimming pools with a 60 foot tall bronze statue made by renowned sculptor Damien Hurst. If you count the smaller swimming pools, private dipping pods and exclusive cabanas, the Palms have more swimming pools than any hotel or resort in Northern America. A huge LED wall covers the outside wall of its Ivory Tower which offers videos of the action happening inside the club.

Eatly At Park MGM

Aside from the must see attractions in Las Vegas, people flood the city because of their mouthwatering restaurants. New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities in North America have been enjoying Eatly for a lot of years. And at long last, the locals of Las Vegas and its tourists can now experience quality dining by Eatly in their own town. Their branch in Las Vegas is an expansive 40,000 square feet of pure appetizing food. It features two dining areas, more than 5 take-home counters, three bars and an open counter to table concept. If this is not tempting enough, you might love to try one of their more than 5000 products. In addition, they also offer free tasting sessions and cooking lessons to interested individuals. To get to Eatly, ride the Las Vegas Monorail then go down at the MGM Grand Station and cross the pedestrian overpass to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Return Of Wynn Golf Course

Last year, the installation of The Wynn’s Paradise Park gutted the resort’s golf course to make way for a huge lagoon enveloped with attractions including the hotel’s extension tower and convention center. However, due to several issues such as the CEO kicked out of the company, the renovations were significantly downgraded. The convention center is still being built but the lagoon has been stopped. The golf course which has been closed since last year will be expected to be reopened this year. This is because tourists who play at the golf course also spend big at the hotel’s casinos. This is also the one of the reasons why the golf course will have a newer look once it opens.

Kind Heaven

Defined as the “journey of transformation”, the Kind Heaven at the LINQ Promenade is expected to open its doors on November 2019. It has been considered as the most awaited attraction in Las Vegas to this date. Visitors ride a virtual train to an engaging environment of all the things you can see, hear, smell and taste in Southeast Asia. Save some of your budget for the tickets and get ready to engage in Asian culture. Wristbands will be loaded with cryptocurrency which will be used to pay for items and services such as street food based on Singaporean, Thai and Chinese cuisines. One part of the experience is The Dispensary, where cocktails created from spirits and natural herbs are crafted to match the customer’s emotions and feelings. The second floor is called The Forest which is filled with trees and majestic temples. On the third floor is The Sanctuary, based on the charm and spirituality of India and Nepal. Lastly, a concert hall is located at the end of the ride which features Asian performers serenading you. Kind Heaven is a 100,000 square foot multi-story tourist attraction that has Hollywood-caliber, holographic special effects. This multi-million project is the idea of Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell.