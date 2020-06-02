PESTILENCE Announce New Drummer MICHIEL VAN DER PLICHT

Dutch death metallers, Pestilence, have parted ways with drummer Septimiu Harsan due to personal and professional matters, partly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band already found a replacement in Michiel van der Plicht (live drummer for countrymen Carach Angren), with whom Pestilence will record their upcoming album, Exitivm, tentatively slated for release later this year on Agonia Records.

Pestilence had this to say: "Right before the drum recordings for the new Pestilence album, we got news from Septimiu Harsan, that he will not be a part of this historic event. Recent developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial aspect and travel situation made him decide to stop pursuing a career in music on a professional level. We, Rutger van Noordenburg, Joost van der Graaf and mr. Pestilence himself, of corpse, wish him health and all the best for the future".

The band continues: "BUT THIS DOES NOT STOP US from delivering you the virus, that is the black plague, to your ears. We contacted Holland's finest, Michiel van der Plicht, to record Exitivm for us. After hearing the raw demo's he was very excited to say the least. Michiel, who is also the live drummer for Carach Angren, is currently negotiating with them, about the possibilities of playing live for Pestlence as well. But for now we will focus on recording the album with him and see what happens in the future."

On top of that, Michiel van der Plicht commented: “I'm very proud to be playing on the upcoming Pestilence album. Be prepared!”

Michiel van der Plicht is endorsed by Tama Drums, Meinl Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark sticks, Czarcie Kopyto and FootBlaster Kick Drum Trigger.

Pestilence was established in the Netherlands in 1986 and is considered to be a progressive death metal phenom, labeled on the same genre-defying scale as Death, Cynic and Atheist, but also Obituary and Deicide, with whom the band shared the same label-home throughout the 90s. The group is led by founder, guitarist and mastermind Patrick Mameli, who's been the band's binding factor through two breakups (in 1994 and 2014) and reunions (2008 and 2016, respectively).

The band's last album, Hadeon, was released to acclaim in 2018, taking everyone by surprise with a nod towards the band's early death metal years, while still nourishing their experimental expression. The album was followed by extensive tours of Europe and South America, alongside many other shows throughout 2018. In 2019 the band hit the road again and performed to crowds in UK, Europe, USA, Singapore and Japan.

Earlier this year, the virus outbreak forced Pestilence to postpone their North American tour with Possessed.

Lineup:

Patrick Mameli - vocals, lead guitar

Rutger van Noordenburg - lead guitar

Joost van der Graaf - bass guitar

Michiel van der Plicht - drums