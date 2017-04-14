PESTILENCE Inks Deal With Hammerheart Records

Hammerheart Records has announced the signing of the Dutch death metal legends Pestilence. The band will enter the studio in June to commence recording a new studio album called Hadeon, which marks a return to Pestilence’s famous 1992 opus Testimony Of The Ancients. Expect the album later this year..

Hammerheart has also come to an agreement on the back catalogue, but plans are still in the works to get all details finalized concerning these essential recordings (Malleus Maleficarum, Consuming Impulse, Testimony Of The Ancients and Spheres). The label hopes to reissue those records as deluxe two-CD’s and LPs this year as well.

Pestilence will be active live in 2017 and 2018 and is planning to perform some classic albums in their entirety.

Pestilence lineup 2017:

Patrick Mameli - Lead guitar/Vocals

Santiago Dobles - Lead guitar

Alan Goldstein - Bass

Septimiu Hărşan - Drums