PESTILENCE Reveal Artwork For Upcoming Hadeon Album

In March 2018, Dutch extreme metal band Pestilence will release their new album, Hadeon. Following up the re-issues of the classic Roadrunner albums on deluxe 2CD and high quality LP (available here), Pestilence is preparing for worldwide domination in 2018.

Aside from intensive touring around the globe the main focus will be on the eigth studio album since they started in 1986. Hadeon is an all out death metal attack, in 13 tracks, combining Pestilence’s old school roots, their progressive trademark and a killer production, which will appeal to both old and new fans.

The fitting album artwork is created by Santiago Jaramillo from Triple Seis Design (Lock Up, Dying Fetus, Inquisition). The concept is based on a multi-layered reality, alien presence and negative frequencies.

Be prepared for Hadeon, coming March 2018.

Lineup:

Patrick Mameli - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Santiago Dobles- Lead guitar

Tilen Hudrap - Bass

Septimiu Harsan - Drums

