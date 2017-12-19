PESTILENCE Unveil New Artwork For Upcoming Hadeon Album; "Multi Dimensional" Track Streaming

In March, Dutch extreme metal band Pestilence will release their new album, Hadeon, via Hammerheart Records.

Just before the darkest day of the year, Hammerheart Records shows the world the new artwork for Hadeon. It is created by Michal "Xaay" Loranc (Behemoth, Nile, Evocation, Vader, Necrophagist), a very talented Polish graphic designer whom perfectly turned Patrick Mameli’s visions and concept into art.

Together with the announcement of the Hadeon cover artwork, Hammerheart Records releases the first single-track from Hadeon, the song “Multi Dimensional”. “Multi Dimensional” is a great appetizer for the album and shows all of Pestilence's trademarks in one killer song.

The perfect mixture of old school and some innovative elements (as one would expect from Pestilence), a song that indeed could have been on a logical follow-up album to the legendary Testimony Of The Ancients album. Listen below and stay tuned for further album details, coming soon.