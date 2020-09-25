PETE WAY By ROSS HALFIN - New Book On Late UFO Founder / Bassist Due In December

Ross Halfin and Rufus Publications are pleased to announce the publication of Pete Way by Ross Halfin, a 240-page celebration of UFO’s iconic bass player, containing classic and unseen images by music photographer Ross Halfin, and exclusive new interviews with Phil Mogg, Andy Parker, Neil Carter, Ozzy Osbourne, Kirk Hammett, Geddy Lee, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Slash, Steve Harris, Rick Neilsen, Michael Schenker, Phil Lewis, Gerry Laffy and more, compiled by Mojo writer and author Mark Blake.

Rufus Publications are making two editions of the book available including a standard edition and a signed, numbered, limited edition. Pre-order here.

Pete Way, UFO’s bass guitarist, was one of rock’s most admired and celebrated performers. The co-writer of some of the band’s greatest songs, including "Lights Out", "Only You Can Rock Me" and "Too Hot To Handle", Way’s powerful playing and dynamic stage act captured the imagination of UFO audiences worldwide. Up until his death in August 2020, Way’s energy and style had made him an unforgettable rock star and an inspiration to both his contemporaries and future generations of musicians.

(Top photo - Joe Kleon)