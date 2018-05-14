PETER TÄGTGREN Talks New HYPOCRISY Album, New PAIN Line-Up, Possibility Of New LINDEMANN Music (Audio)

Pain / Hypocrisy mastermind Peter Tägtgren, who also partnered with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann for the Lindemman album Skills In Pills in 2015, recently spoke with Australia's Sticks & Stones about all three projects. Check out the interview below.

On the current status of Pain:

"It was time to put a new band together. I think this line-up is definitely the best. It's the most fun to watch for the crowd, for sure. The musicians are so well-skilled, doing harmony vocals, doing the shit on the albums. It's a lot of tempo onstage, like I said. It's more, almost like a death metal band on speed (laughs). We try to stick to what's played on the album. My son (Sebastian) played on the album, anyhow. He knows every hit from the new songs but was born into Pain and Hypocrisy stuff because of me, so he knows the songs anyhow from the past."

On the new Hypocrisy album:

"During the summertime, I'm going to try to complete the album. We've got some songs, but we need more. I need to get Michael (Hedlund / bass) more involved again. He hasn't been writing for nine years, but he's going to be back."

On whether Lindemann will return:

"Yeah, definitely. I mean, we wrote some songs for this theater in Hamburg where they put on Hansel And Gretel, but we did it in a twisted way. We wrote some songs for that play, so we have a few songs laying around. I wouldn't be surprised if something comes out."

Photo by Anne Catherine Swallow