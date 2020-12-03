PHASE REVERSE Present Cinematic 4K Video For "Genocide” Single

Phase Reverse present their official cinematic 4K video for the single "Genocide”. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming, fourth full-length album, Phase IV Genocide, that will be out on December 11 via ROAR - Rock Of Angels Records.

Video artist Haris Kountouris comments: "I've always had in my mind the creation of a 'post-apocalyptic' video. I had the chance with Phase Reverse's song 'Genocide'. Inspired by the lyrics and by the current situation of the planet, I tried creating a video that represents a, not far-fetched reality given the world's current situation. We are like a 'cauldron' boiling, ready to explode with catastrophic results. I also wanted to show how far we are from each other as a civilization, 'asphyxiating' in these rough times... Genocide, a word that have been determining us as a species."

Phase Reverse comment: "The acoustic guitar with the blues pentatonic arpeggio represents our loneliness. As the other instruments enter the scene, they develop the harmony around the guitar, leading to the revelation of a great truth. We are experiencing a genocide almost every moment. The death rate from natural causes is the lowest of all causes. Guess what are the causes of death of all living organisms every day..."

Phase IV Genocide artwork and tracklisting:

"The Return"

"Destruction On Demand"

"Genocide"

"Copy 10-4"

"Know Thy Shit"

"Die And Let Live"

"Delete"

"Eat What You’re Served"

"Sound Of My Stone"

"Martyr Of The Phase"

Phase IV Genocide will be released through ROAR- Rock Of Angels Records, physically and digitally worldwide on December 11, 2020. Available on Digipak CD, Transparent Neon Orange Vinyl (Ltd 300 copies) and Digital streaming / download format.

For further details, follow Phase Reverse on Facebook.