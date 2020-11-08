PHEAR Introduce New Guitarist ALEX ZUBAIR

"Guess what family, friends and others?" asks guitarist Alex Zubair. "I’m an official member of Phear!"

"I’m extremely excited to be part of this family and amazing people who bleed Metal," continues Zubair. "Currently in recording our new EP at Woodward Studios with the amazing multi-talented producer / engineer and a brother Jon Howard (Immonith / Threat Signal) coming soon and I promise you, it will melt your faces! Check us out and Spread the Phear."

Phear has issued the following statement about their new guitarist:

"Attention all Phearmongers! Phriends and phamily, brothers and sisters... the time has finally come, and we are beyond excited to officially announce our new guitarist... a true shred master... Mr. Alex Zubair."

"Alex lives, breathes, and bleeds Phear! He has been with us since June, and literally within seconds of joining, he sunk his teeth into our new material, and has worked so hard to help elevate us to a whole new level! His contributions have already had a huge impact on Phear’s music... evidenced by the first solo he laid down in the studio for 'Save Our Souls'... a truly unique sound and style that left all of our minds blown! One of Alex’s most notable musical accomplishments is making the finals in Shredders Of Metal season one. And now he is ours to do our bidding! Bwahahahahaha... welcome to the phamily brother!"

For further details, visit phearband.com.