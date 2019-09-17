PHEAR Part Ways With Drummer Chris Lewis

Canadian power metallers Phear have parted ways with drummer Chris Lewis and the band are currently auditioning for his replacement. More news and an official statement will be released later this week.







Phear's latest album, Insanitarium, was re-released worldwide by RFL Records earlier this year. Phear is fronted by Patrick Mulock who had a two-album stint with Metal Blade recording artists Eidolon, with Glen and Shawn Drover, formerly of Megadeth. The band delivers the classic flair with influences from Iron Maiden and Judas Priest and ignites the torch for metal’s anthemic side.



Insanitarium is available on RFL Records official website, Cargo Records official website in Europe, Tower Records in Japan as well as all other major outlets including, iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and Spotify.

"Fallen” music video: