PHEAR Part Ways With Guitarist TYSON EMANUEL; Band To Hold Auditions

Canadian metal act Phear have parted ways with guitarist Tyson Emanuel. "Let’s all wish him great success as he moves on in his music world," says the band.

In the meantime, Phear will continue writing their next album and will make a few live announcements shortly.

The band continues: "Message to guitar players out there. If you wish to audition for Phear, please PM your serious enquiries only to any of us remaining members."

PM the band via their Facebook page.

Phear recently released a video for “Motives Unknown”, a track off their 2015 album Insanitarium.

The band previously released a music video for “Dirty Work”, featured on their five-track EP, The Curse Lives On (out now). Watch the video below:

The Curse Lives On follows Phear’s debut full-length, Insanitarium, and the EP is spearheaded by the ultimate cover that ups the irons!! BraveWords recently premiered the video for the band’s daring and axe-cellent cover of the Iron Maiden epic “Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”. The clip can be seen below.

“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner” video:

Order The Curse Lives On EP below:

iTunes



Amazon

For more details visit Phearband.com.