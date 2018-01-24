PHIL ANSELMO Entertains The Idea Of Reuniting PANTERA With DIMEBAG DARRELL Hologram - "It Would Have To Be Perfect And Flawless, Just Like He Was Every Single Night"; Audio

Metal Wani’s Jessie David recently spoke with Phil Anselmo about the new Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals album, his new side projects, his thoughts on a Pantera reunion and the Housecore Horror Film Festival.

During the interview Jessie asked Phil about the possibility of bringing in Kerry King and/or Zakk Wylde for a potential Pantera reunion. Phil’s opinion is it’s all about the fans and what they want, though it would be emotional. “It would be hard not seeing my brother Dimebag across from me on that stage."

If the fans want it Phil would do it, but it would be a big deal. As of right now, when discussed further on the idea of a Pantera reunion. Phil said, “It seems invalid to me right now, I just don’t see it, I’m straight up torn and confused on the topic.”

Phil talks about his feelings on the Dio Hologram Tour. When asked if he could see that happening with Dimebag Darrell, Phil said that if they ever did a Dimebag hologram it would have to be right, everyone in the band would have to agree on it, and their hearts in the right place. It would have to be done right. "It would have to be perfect and flawless just like he was every single night.”

Listen below: