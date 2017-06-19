PHIL ANSELMO Talks New Music From THE ILLEGALS, SCOUR, Two Secret Projects; Video Interview

Prior to playing Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on June 14th with Scour, Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Superjoint) spoke with Metal Mark of Ghost Cult Mag about his upcoming projects, Housecore Records family, boxing, and more.

An excerpt from their chat, which can be viewed below, has been transcribed as follows: "I've got a brand new Illegals (album) coming out, and it is way different than the first one (2013's Walk Through Exits Only); it's all I'll say. I've got this other project. I don't wanna name it yet. It's kind of clandestine. But it's an expression. And then I'm sitting on the new Scour, and I'm sitting on another project that is absolutely extreme but in a way, way different direction. And a lot of the music, I would say a great percentage of the music is stuff that I originally started writing to begin with. So it's, like, the longest music that has grown up with me. And finally over the last, past year and a half or something like that, we just sat down, we got the right players and everybody contributed and next thing you know, it was this two-week-long jam session and I think we came out of it with three albums."