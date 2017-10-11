PHIL ANSELMO’s SCOUR Streaming “Piles” Track From Upcoming Red EP

Scour - the extreme metal collaboration featuring vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Superjoint etc.), bassist John Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Agoraphobic Nosebleed), guitarist Derek Engemann (Cattle Decapitation), guitarist Chase Fraser (Continuum, former Animosity, Decrepit Birth), and drummer Adam Jarvis (Misery Index, Pig Destroyer) - will release the Red EP on CD, digital, and vinyl formats on November 3rd.

Their latest manifestation serves as part two of a three-part EP series. The track “Piles” is available for streaming below.

Forged in 2015, Scour’s punishing mix of black metal, grindcore, and thrash made its debut with the ferocious single "Dispatched”. The band's debut EP, Grey, was released the following year via Anselmo's own Housecore label. Just before a crushing performance at Hellfest Open Air, which featured a cover of the Pantera classic "Strength Beyond Strength”, the band recorded their Red EP at Nodferatu's Lair with Steve Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod, Haarp, Classhole, etc.) at the helm. The record was once again mixed and mastered by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation, Cobalt, Khemmis) at Flatline Audio.

Pre-order physical editions of the Red EP at this location. Order the digital edition here.

“Piles”:

(Photo - Joseph P. Dorignac)