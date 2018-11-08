PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Kick Off Headline Tour; Dates Announced With SLASH
November 8, 2018, 44 minutes ago
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, the band led by the long-time Motörhead guitarist, kick off their extensive headlining tour through the UK and Europe tonight at Hard Rock Hell.
The band is touring in support of their debut album,The Age Of Absurdity, which was released through Nuclear Blast earlier this year. The band's tour dates are listed below.
November (with Leader Of Down)
8 - Camp HRH, UK - Hard Rock Hell (PCATBS only)
9 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo
10 - Stoke, UK - The Sugarmill
11 - Glasgow, UK - G2
13 - Inverness, UK - The IronWorks
14 - Newcastle, UK - University
15 - York, UK - Fibbers
16 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
17 - London, UK - Boston Music Room (Sold Out)
19 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio (Sold Out)
20 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
22 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
23 - Portsmouth, UK - The Wedgewood Rooms
24 - Plymouth, UK - The Junction
November (with Tim McMillan & Rachel Snow)
27 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor
28 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
29 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
30 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany - Alte Brauerei
December (with Tim McMillan & Rachel Snow)
1 - Stuttgart, Germany - clubCANN
3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
4 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
5 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum (PCATBS only)
7 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
8 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
Furthermore the band will be supporting Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators in 2019.
Commented Phil Campbell: “Very excited to be asked to tour with my old friend Slash. Him and his band are at the top of their game right now and it’s going to be a pleasure to watch them every night!”
February (with Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators)
7 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer (Sold Out)
12 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
16 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo (Sold Out)
17 - Glasgow, UK - Sec Hall 3
19 - Doncaster, UK - The Dome (Sold Out)
20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo (Sold Out)