PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Kick Off Headline Tour; Dates Announced With SLASH

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, the band led by the long-time Motörhead guitarist, kick off their extensive headlining tour through the UK and Europe tonight at Hard Rock Hell.

The band is touring in support of their debut album,The Age Of Absurdity, which was released through Nuclear Blast earlier this year. The band's tour dates are listed below.

November (with Leader Of Down)

8 - Camp HRH, UK - Hard Rock Hell (PCATBS only)

9 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo

10 - Stoke, UK - The Sugarmill

11 - Glasgow, UK - G2

13 - Inverness, UK - The IronWorks

14 - Newcastle, UK - University

15 - York, UK - Fibbers

16 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

17 - London, UK - Boston Music Room (Sold Out)

19 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio (Sold Out)

20 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

22 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

23 - Portsmouth, UK - The Wedgewood Rooms

24 - Plymouth, UK - The Junction

November (with Tim McMillan & Rachel Snow)

27 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

28 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

29 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

30 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany - Alte Brauerei

December (with Tim McMillan & Rachel Snow)

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - clubCANN

3 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

4 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

5 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum (PCATBS only)

7 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

8 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

Furthermore the band will be supporting Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators in 2019.

Commented Phil Campbell: “Very excited to be asked to tour with my old friend Slash. Him and his band are at the top of their game right now and it’s going to be a pleasure to watch them every night!”

February (with Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators)

7 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer (Sold Out)

12 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

16 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo (Sold Out)

17 - Glasgow, UK - Sec Hall 3

19 - Doncaster, UK - The Dome (Sold Out)

20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo (Sold Out)