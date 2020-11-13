PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Release New Single "Born To Roam"; Music Video Streaming

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released their new album, We're The Bastards, via Nuclear Blast. To celebrate, the band unveils a video for "Born To Roam" that you can watch below.

Phil Campbell on the new song: “If you want some feel good rock n roll to help you through these continuing depressing times and need something to uplift your spirits then buy this album! You won’t regret it.”

We're The Bastards is available as CD, limited digipack including four bonus tracks, 2LP Gold, 2LP Sparkle (UK exclusive), digital album, 2 LP Orange/Black Splatter (Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive) and 2LP Black. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"We're The Bastards"

"Son Of A Gun"

"Promises Are Poison"

"Born To Roam"

"Animals"

"Bite My Tongue"

"Desert Song"

"Keep Your Jacket On"

"Lie To Me"

"Riding Straight To Hell"

"Hate Machine"

"Destroyed"

"Waves"

Bonus tracks (limited digipak):

"Big Mouth" (Live)

"Freak Show" (Live)

"Dark Days" (Live)

"Rock 'n' Roll" (Live)

"Bite My Tongue" lyric video:

"We're The Bastards" video:

"Son Of A Gun" video: