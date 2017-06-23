PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Sign With Nuclear Blast Records

Nuclear Blast have announced that Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by the legendary long time Motörhead guitarist, have inked a worldwide record deal with Nuclear Blast.

Phil Campbell commented: "I am really pleased to announce that my band Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast. The label is home to some great bands, some of which are also very good friends of mine. Once we get back from the summer festivals we look forward to recording our first full length album!"

In celebration of the announcement, the band has put together the exclusive digital only live EP Live At Solothurn which is available via all download and streaming platforms as of today.

Tracklisting:

“Big Mouth”

“Nothing Up My Sleeve” (Motörhead cover)

“Spiders”

“Take Aim”

“R.A.M.O.N.E.S.” (Motörhead cover)

“Sweet Leaf” (Black Sabbath cover)

Purchase the EP on iTunes.

After supporting hard rock icons Guns N' Roses on their stadium tour, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons are currently touring Europe, playing a selection of big festivals.

June

24 – Madrid, Spain – Download Festival

July

1 – Khania, Greece – Chania Rock Festival

22 – Gloucester, UK – Amplified Festival

August

25 – Granichen, Switzerland – Open Air Granichen

September

2 – Durham UK – Stormin’ The Castle Festival