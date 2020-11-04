PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Talking In Welsh Slang; Video Trailer

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a new video trailer their upcoming album, We're The Bastards, out on November 13 via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

We're The Bastards will be available as CD, limited digipack including four bonus tracks, 2LP Gold, 2LP Sparkle (UK exclusive), digital album, 2 LP Orange/Black Splatter (Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive) and 2LP Black.

Pre-order here. Pre-save on all digital streaming platforms here.

Tracklisting:

"We're The Bastards"

"Son Of A Gun"

"Promises Are Poison"

"Born To Roam"

"Animals"

"Bite My Tongue"

"Desert Song"

"Keep Your Jacket On"

"Lie To Me"

"Riding Straight To Hell"

"Hate Machine"

"Destroyed"

"Waves"

Bonus tracks (limited digipak):

"Big Mouth" (Live)

"Freak Show" (Live)

"Dark Days" (Live)

"Rock 'n' Roll" (Live)

"Bite My Tongue" lyric video:

"We're The Bastards" video:

"Son Of A Gun" video: