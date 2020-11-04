PHIL CAMPBELL On Being In A Band With His Sons - "A Lot Of Times I Forget They're My Kids; I Feel Like I'm Playing On Stage With A Kick Ass Rock Band"

The Australian Rock Show recently caught up with Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell to discuss his new Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons album, We're The Bastards. He also looks back on how the band were formed, Motöread frontman Lemmy, former bandmate Würzel, and he reflects on Motörhead's 1984 Australian tour.

On being in a band with his his three sons, Todd (guitars), Dane (drums) and Tyla (bass):

"I think it's a pretty unique dynamic. When we're on stage, a lot of times I forget they're my kids. I feel like I'm playing on stage with a kick ass rock band. I realize for a few seconds 'Those are my boys...' I'm really lucky because for 30 odd years I wasn't around so much because Motörhead was so busy. This is a chance make up for that a bit, as much as I can."

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a new video trailer their upcoming album, We're The Bastards, out on November 13 via Nuclear Blast. Learn more about the writing and recording process of the new album below:

We're The Bastards will be available as CD, limited digipack including four bonus tracks, 2LP Gold, 2LP Sparkle (UK exclusive), digital album, 2 LP Orange/Black Splatter (Mailorder + Wholesale exclusive) and 2LP Black.

Tracklisting:

"We're The Bastards"

"Son Of A Gun"

"Promises Are Poison"

"Born To Roam"

"Animals"

"Bite My Tongue"

"Desert Song"

"Keep Your Jacket On"

"Lie To Me"

"Riding Straight To Hell"

"Hate Machine"

"Destroyed"

"Waves"

Bonus tracks (limited digipak):

"Big Mouth" (Live)

"Freak Show" (Live)

"Dark Days" (Live)

"Rock 'n' Roll" (Live)

"Bite My Tongue" lyric video:

"We're The Bastards" video:

"Son Of A Gun" video: