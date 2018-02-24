PHIL CAMPBELL On Performing MOTÖRHEAD Songs Live With THE BASTARD SONS - "I Do Get Emotional; It's A Bit Of A Struggle" (Video)

Fresh off stage from a thunderous slot with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons at Planet Rock's Winter's End, guitarist Phil Campbell spoke to Wyatt at Planet Rock about how his Motörhead memories inspire him to keep playing, how he chooses a setlist, and why Chris Jericho (Fozzy) is an "asshole". Check out the interview below.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by the legendary former Motörhead guitarist, have released playthrough footage for the songs "Freak Show" and "Step Into The Fire", featured on their debut album, The Age Of Absurdity, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

The Age Of Absurdity was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales and produced, engineered, and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda. The record was then passed over to the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London for mastering.

The album features 11 tracks + 1 bonus track (see tracklisting below). Cover art by Matt Riste.

The Age Of Absurdity tracklisting:

“Ringleader”

“Freak Show”

“Skin And Bones”

“Gypsy Kiss”

“Welcome To Hell”

“Dark Days”

“Dropping The Needle”

“Step Into The Fire”

“Get On Your Knees”

“High Rule”

“Into The Dark”

“Silver Machine” (Hawkwind cover featuring Dave Brock of Hawkwind)*

* - only included in the first pressing of the CD version of the album

