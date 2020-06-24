PHIL DEMMEL Enlists DAVE LOMBARDO, STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA, MATT HOFFMAN For Collab-A-Jam #4: DEAD KENNEDYS' "Police Truck"; Video

Guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, BMPD, ex-Machine Head) has released the fourth video in his new series, Collab-A-Jam, a cover of the Dead Kennedys song, "Police Truck". Watch below.

Says Demmel: "Back in the early 80s, Zet's brother John and I convinced him to sing for our band, On Parole. He helped introduce me to the Bay Area music scene and between the two of them, tried their best to corrupt my adolescent ways. Zet would sing the lyrics to this song and do his best Jello Biafra impersonation, it's been embedded in my head so much that I needed to bring it to life and jam this out.

"I reached out to Dave Lombardo because I knew he LOVED the DKs and would help me add some power since I tracked two over-driven guitar tracks. I then reached out to my bud Lars from Rancid and he suggested the Rancid bass player, Matt who has played the song many times before and would nail it. He did.

"I picked this one before all the recent activity so this song isn't any kind of statement or declaration. It's 4 dudes jamming music. Be good to each other all y'all!!!!!"