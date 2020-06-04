PHIL DEMMEL Enlists GRAHAM BONNET, JOHN TEMPESTA, JOEY VERA And Others For Collab-A-Jam #2: MSG's "Assault Attack"; Video
Guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, BMPD, ex-MACHINE HEAD) has released the second video in his new series, Collab-A-Jam. Watch below.
Says Demmel: "I knew I had wanted to jam on a tune with Johnny but I hadn't came across which one. I knew he was a huge Cozy Powell fan and we both love Schenker so I proposed the instrumental MSG tune 'Into The Arena'. He had done something similar to that tune previously with his brother Mike and suggested the banger track 'Assault Attack', off a record featuring vocalist Graham Bonnet and a friend of John's, Ted Mckenna (who had tragically passed away a few years back). He then (kinda) joked about asking Graham to sing on it then reached out to him and made it happen! Marta nailed the keys and vocal harmonies and our good friend and incredible bassist Joey Vera from the legendary Armored Saint not only laid down the bass tracks, but also provided the mix for this. Mike and I both played our Schenker tribute guitars."
Lineup:
Graham Bonnet - Vocals
John Tempesta - Drums
Marta Demmel - Keys/Vocal Harmonies
Joey Vera - Bass, Audio Mix
Mike Tempesta - Guitar
Phil Demmel - Guitar