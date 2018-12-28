PHIL LYNOTT - Late THIN LIZZY Singer's Scéalta Ón Old Town Documentary To Air Sunday

RTÉ, Ireland's National Television and Radio Broadcaster, will air Phil Lynott: Scéalta Ón Old Town, the story behind the making of the late Thin Lizzy singer's promo video for his song "Old Town", at 8:30 PM on RTÉ One. The documentary was made exclusively for RTÉ.

The "Old Town" video was filmed in 1982, and according to JOE.ie, this documentary tells the story around the recording of that video and and features contributions from the likes of Lynott’s mother, Philomena, Thin Lizzy band member, Eric Bell, and Brush Shiels from Lynott’s first band, Skid Row.