PHIL VARONE To Perform SAIGON KICK And PRUNELLA SCALES Songs At Drumming Up Hope Foundation Drumathon
May 18, 2018, an hour ago
Former Saigon Kick drummer Phil Varone has checked in with the following update:
"I posted about playing the Drumming Up Hope Foundation, Inc. event to break the world record for continuous group drumming on Friday 25th from 5:00pm - 6:00pm at the Thunder Mountain Amphitheater in Loveland, Colorado. All the proceeds go St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and I ask if you can't be there and want to donate, please click the link below, scroll to my name and donate. If you guys support the event and donate, I will run my whole time on stage on Facebook live. For Saigon Kick fans, I will be playing two songs off of Water, and to Prunella Scales fans, I will be playing songs off of Dressing Up The Idiot. Please donate to this amazing cause. I thank you... and please share this if you can."
Support Varone and the Drumming Up Hope Foundation at this location.