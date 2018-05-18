PHIL VARONE To Perform SAIGON KICK And PRUNELLA SCALES Songs At Drumming Up Hope Foundation Drumathon

Former Saigon Kick drummer Phil Varone has checked in with the following update:

"I posted about playing the Drumming Up Hope Foundation, Inc. event to break the world record for continuous group drumming on Friday 25th from 5:00pm - 6:00pm at the Thunder Mountain Amphitheater in Loveland, Colorado. All the proceeds go St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and I ask if you can't be there and want to donate, please click the link below, scroll to my name and donate. If you guys support the event and donate, I will run my whole time on stage on Facebook live. For Saigon Kick fans, I will be playing two songs off of Water, and to Prunella Scales fans, I will be playing songs off of Dressing Up The Idiot. Please donate to this amazing cause. I thank you... and please share this if you can."

Support Varone and the Drumming Up Hope Foundation at this location.