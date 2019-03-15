Philadelphia’s Famed Trocadero Theatre Looks To Be Shutting Down

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the famed Trocadero Theatre is planning to shut down, after nearly 150 years of history as a Philadelphia live performance venue spanning burlesque to opera to heavy metal. Known as The Troc with a capacity of 1,200, it opened in 1870 as a vaudeville theater, then later hosting burlesque theater and movies, before becoming a concert venue.

Phillymag.com says that several bands, promoters, and concert producers in Philadelphia and beyond tell them that upcoming Trocadero shows have been canceled or moved in recent weeks because the Trocadero will soon close, and two Trocadero employees confirm that’s the case. There are only ten ticketed events currently listed on the Trocadero’s website through August.

BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen has covered shows at the venue for decades:

“Another historic rock venue closes its doors. Always a friend to metal, especially after 1990, when rabid Slayer fans destroyed the full length mirrors lining one wall and parts of the lobby, leaving the floors of the disheveled Vaudeville theater littered with broken glass! Too many great shows to remember, beginning with Sunday afternoon matinees, in the 80s (pregaming at the sushi restaurant next door). Always great food just steps away. Many of the Troc performers could be found, beforehand, eating some Asian cuisine, next door. Was always hotter than hell, when upstairs packed (especially before air conditioning renovated). Most memorable show would have to be the infamous Overkill "flood," when someone decided it would "cute" to hold Bic lighter against the sprinkler system, unleashing a torrent of rain, that not only flooded the soundboard, but knocked out power onstage. Blitz had to scream from the stage that the show was canceled (later rescheduled).

Other clubs will take the place, but none will replace the history or ambiance.”