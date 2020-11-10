Philip H. Anselmo's EN MINOR Announce Live Streaming Event From New Orleans' Historic Orpheum Theater; Video Message

En Minor - the Southern gothic/dark Americana project led by Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Scour, etc.) - have confirmed a special livestream later this month.

Set to take place on November 25 at 6 PM, Central/7 PM, Eastern with on-demand replays through November 29, the eight-camera, cinematic experience will find the ensemble performing at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana. Built in 1918, and opened for Vaudeville in 1921, the magnificent Beaux-Arts-style building went on to host silent movies, "talkies," live music, and much more. The auditorium is currently the home of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and is prized for its acoustical purity. The theater is an example of "vertical hall" construction, initially built to provide perfect sight lines and acoustics for Vaudeville shows which didn't have the benefit of amplifiers or modern lighting.

Comments Anselmo, "To play a beautiful room like The Orpheum with all my guys in this particular band, and for the rest of the world to be able to watch, is a dream come true. This is honestly a once-in-a-lifetime gig."

An experimental and eclectic musical endeavor that finds Anselmo exploring a softer, graver vocal style, En Minor is an honest and deliberate change of pace for the legendary frontman delivering brooding tales of pain, regret, and sorrow. The upcoming live performance will feature Anselmo backed by the collective talents of Stephen Taylor (Superjoint, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Wovenhand, 16 Horsepower), Kevin Bond (Superjoint, Christ Inversion, Artimus Pyledriver), Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint, Warbeast), Paul Webb (Classhole, Mountain Of Wizard, The Mystick Krewe Of Clearlight), Calvin and Joiner Dover (The Dover Brothers), and Steve Bernal (former first cellist in the Temple Symphony Orchestra).

Find livestream tickets, packages, and exclusive merch here.

See an announcement video from Anselmo below:

En Minor recently released their debut full-length, When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out. A full audio stream can be found below.

When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out was recorded and mixed at Anselmo's Nodferatu's Lair Studio on the Northshore outside of New Orleans, Louisiana.

For physical orders head here. For digital orders, go here.

Tracklisting:

"Mausoleums"

"Blue"

"On The Floor"

"Dead Can't Dance"

"Love Needs Love"

"Warm Sharp Bath Sleep"

"Melancholia"

"This Is Not Your Day"

"Black Mass"

"Hats Off"

"Disposable For You"

Album stream:

When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out by En Minor

"Mausoleums" video:

Lineup:

Philip H. Anselmo - vocals, guitars, bass

Kevin Bond - acoustic, electric guitar, bass

Stephen Taylor - guitar

Calvin Dover - keys

Joiner Dover - bass

Steve Bernal - cello

Jimmy Bower - drums

Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez - drums (live)

Paul Webb - guitar (live)

(Photo - JehN.W.A.)