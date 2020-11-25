Philip H. Anselmo's EN MINOR Rehearse For Tonight's Livestream Event; Video

En Minor - the Southern gothic/dark Americana project led by Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Scour, etc.) - have released a new video from the rehearsals for tonight's special livestream. Watch below.

Set to take place tonight, November 25, at 6 PM, Central/7 PM, Eastern with on-demand replays through November 29, the eight-camera, cinematic experience will find the ensemble performing at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana. Built in 1918, and opened for Vaudeville in 1921, the magnificent Beaux-Arts-style building went on to host silent movies, "talkies," live music, and much more. The auditorium is currently the home of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and is prized for its acoustical purity. The theater is an example of "vertical hall" construction, initially built to provide perfect sight lines and acoustics for Vaudeville shows which didn't have the benefit of amplifiers or modern lighting.

Comments Anselmo, "To play a beautiful room like The Orpheum with all my guys in this particular band, and for the rest of the world to be able to watch, is a dream come true. This is honestly a once-in-a-lifetime gig."

An experimental and eclectic musical endeavor that finds Anselmo exploring a softer, graver vocal style, En Minor is an honest and deliberate change of pace for the legendary frontman delivering brooding tales of pain, regret, and sorrow. The upcoming live performance will feature Anselmo backed by the collective talents of Stephen Taylor (Superjoint, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Wovenhand, 16 Horsepower), Kevin Bond (Superjoint, Christ Inversion, Artimus Pyledriver), Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint, Warbeast), Paul Webb (Classhole, Mountain Of Wizard, The Mystick Krewe Of Clearlight), Calvin and Joiner Dover (The Dover Brothers), and Steve Bernal (former first cellist in the Temple Symphony Orchestra).

Spirit In The Room will make their live debut as an official Housecore artist, when they occupy the opening slot of En Minor's livestream.

Find livestream tickets, packages, and exclusive merch here.