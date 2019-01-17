PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Enlist Former CATTLE DECAPITATION Bassist DEREK ENGEMANN
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals are pleased to welcome former Cattle Decapitation bassist/current Scour guitarist Derek Engemann to the lineup.
Engemann - who takes the place of bass comrade Walter Howard (Grieved, Oppressive Force, Vaginal Bear Trap etc.) - will make his live debut with The Illegals beginning next week on the band's Latin American tour where they'll be performing Illegals tracks alongside a selection of Pantera hits.
Comments Anselmo of the new addition, "Derek is a brother; he's solid, driven, and talented. It's awesome to have him onboard and I look forward to jamming and writing with him. We're lucky to have him."
Adds Engemann, "I'm very excited to share the stage with mi hermanos in The Illegals! It's also truly an honour to pay such a great tribute to Dime and Vinnie!"
In March, the band will make their way to Australia and New Zealand on the Thrash Blast Grind tour with Australian grind practitioners and Housecore Records labelmates King Parrot. The journey marks Anselmo's first visit to Australia in over five years and includes a headlining set at Slayfest in Perth March 23rd. Additional support will be provided by Palm (Japan) and Potion (Australia).
The summer months will find Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals playing a host of European festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Hellfest in France, and Metaldays in Slovenia, with more performances to be announced in the weeks to come.
Tour dates:
January
24 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile * SOLD OUT
25 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile
26 - Tropical Butantã - São Paulo, Brazil
27 - Toinha Brasil Show - Brasília, Brazil
29 - Bar Opinião - Porto Alegre, Brazil
31 - Paraguay Alternativo VII - Asuncion, Paraguay
February
1 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay
2 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Thrash Blast Grind Tour (with King Parrot, Palm, Potion)
March
21 - The Basement - Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory
22 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia * SOLD OUT
23 - Slayfest - Amplifier Capitol - Perth, Australia
24 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, Australia * SOLD OUT
26 - Empire - Christchurch, New Zealand ^
27 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand ^
29 - The Back Room - Brisbane, Australia
30 - The Factory - Sydney, Australia
31 - The Cambridge - Newcastle, Australia
^ - No Palm, no Potion
June
20 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2019 - Dessel, Belgium
23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France
July
13 - Rock Maraton - Balaton, Hungary
19 - Gefle Metal Fest - Gefle, Sweden
24 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
21 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile
22 - Pirkas - Cipolletti, Argentina
24 - CC Festiva - Lima, Peru
25 - Samper Mendoza - Bogotá, Columbia
29 - Peppers Club - San Jose, Costa Rica
31 - Circo Bolador - Mexico City, Mexico
(Photo - Jody Dorignac)