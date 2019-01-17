PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Enlist Former CATTLE DECAPITATION Bassist DEREK ENGEMANN

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals are pleased to welcome former Cattle Decapitation bassist/current Scour guitarist Derek Engemann to the lineup.

Engemann - who takes the place of bass comrade Walter Howard (Grieved, Oppressive Force, Vaginal Bear Trap etc.) - will make his live debut with The Illegals beginning next week on the band's Latin American tour where they'll be performing Illegals tracks alongside a selection of Pantera hits.

Comments Anselmo of the new addition, "Derek is a brother; he's solid, driven, and talented. It's awesome to have him onboard and I look forward to jamming and writing with him. We're lucky to have him."

Adds Engemann, "I'm very excited to share the stage with mi hermanos in The Illegals! It's also truly an honour to pay such a great tribute to Dime and Vinnie!"

In March, the band will make their way to Australia and New Zealand on the Thrash Blast Grind tour with Australian grind practitioners and Housecore Records labelmates King Parrot. The journey marks Anselmo's first visit to Australia in over five years and includes a headlining set at Slayfest in Perth March 23rd. Additional support will be provided by Palm (Japan) and Potion (Australia).

The summer months will find Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals playing a host of European festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Hellfest in France, and Metaldays in Slovenia, with more performances to be announced in the weeks to come.

Tour dates:

January

24 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile * SOLD OUT

25 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile

26 - Tropical Butantã - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Toinha Brasil Show - Brasília, Brazil

29 - Bar Opinião - Porto Alegre, Brazil

31 - Paraguay Alternativo VII - Asuncion, Paraguay

February

1 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay

2 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Thrash Blast Grind Tour (with King Parrot, Palm, Potion)

March

21 - The Basement - Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory

22 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia * SOLD OUT

23 - Slayfest - Amplifier Capitol - Perth, Australia

24 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, Australia * SOLD OUT

26 - Empire - Christchurch, New Zealand ^

27 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand ^

29 - The Back Room - Brisbane, Australia

30 - The Factory - Sydney, Australia

31 - The Cambridge - Newcastle, Australia

^ - No Palm, no Potion

June

20 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2019 - Dessel, Belgium

23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France

July

13 - Rock Maraton - Balaton, Hungary

19 - Gefle Metal Fest - Gefle, Sweden

24 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

21 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile

22 - Pirkas - Cipolletti, Argentina

24 - CC Festiva - Lima, Peru

25 - Samper Mendoza - Bogotá, Columbia

29 - Peppers Club - San Jose, Costa Rica

31 - Circo Bolador - Mexico City, Mexico

(Photo - Jody Dorignac)