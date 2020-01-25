PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Gearing Up For Vulgar Display Of PANTERA Tour Dates In Japan And Europe

Philip Anselmo & The Illegals will kick off a trio of live dates in Japan next week. Performing their special Vulgar Display Of Pantera set, the band will ravage stages in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka with support provided by Housecore labelmates King Parrot and Palm. The journey serves as a precursor to a host of live takeovers in the coming months and follows the band's month-long US run supporting Slayer on their final farewell tour.



In March, Philip Anselmo & The Illegals will return to Mexico to play Heaven And Hell fest with Amon Amarth, Deep Purple, Paradise Lost, and more before heading to Tempe, Arizona in April for UFest 2020 to share the stage with the likes of Volbeat and Clutch. Additionally, The Illegals will dominate the festival circuit overseas this summer beginning with a pair of shows in Russia in July as well as slots on Metal Days, Brutal Assault, Bloodstock, and others with more shows to be announced in the weeks to come. See all confirmed dates below.



Philip Anselmo & The Illegals - featuring Anselmo with guitarists Stephen Taylor (Superjoint) and Mike DeLeon (Flesh Horder, Being Killed, ex-MOD et al), drummer Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez (Superjoint, Warbeast), and Derek Engemann (Scour, ex-Cattle Decapitation) - released the critically-adored Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue full-length in 2018 via Anselmo's own Housecore Records. Extreme, abrasive, aggressive, and anthemic, the record hinges on no holds-barred lyrical misanthropy and insurgent instrumental intricacy as it sharpens any and all edges to guillotine precision.



Tour dates:

January (with King Parrot, Palm)

28 - Liquidroom - Tokyo, Japan

29 - Club Quattro - Nagoya, Japan

30 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

July

25 - Metal Days 2020 - Tolmin, Slovenia

30 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Rasnov, Romania

August

5 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

6 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, UK

Capital Chaos TV recently uploaded this 3-camera edit of Philip Anselmo & The Illegals performing Pantera's "Mouth For War" at the 2019 Aftershock Festival, held in California.