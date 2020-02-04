PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform Never-Played-Live PANTERA Song "We'll Grind That Axe For A Long Time"; Video

Philip Anselmo & The Illegals recently completed a trio of live dates in Japan, performing their special Vulgar Display Of Pantera set. During their January 30 show at Umeda Club Quattro in Osaka, Japan, the band performed the Pantera song, "We'll Grind That Axe For A Long Time", featured on the 1999 album, Reinventing The Steel.

Anselmo addressed the crowd, stating: "First and foremost, these songs always, always, always are a tribute and love to Vinnie Paul and Dime. Pantera never played this song that we're about to play, we never played it live. This is the first time we're performing it live ever."

Philip Anselmo & The Illegals perform next on March 14 at Hell And Heaven Metal Fest 2020, taking place at Parque Oceanía in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band's live itinerary here.