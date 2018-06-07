PHILL ROCKER Releases “How Can I Try” Lyric Video Featuring REB BEACH, JAMES LOMENZO, BRIAN TICHY

Phill Rocker has released a lyric video for his new song “How Can I Try”, which features the following special guest musicians:

Phill Rocker – vocals

Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake) – lead guitar

Devon Pangle – rhythm guitar

James Lomenzo (White Lion, Megadeth) - bass

Brian Tichy (Billy Idol, The Dead Daisies) – drums

Rui Rocha – keyboards

Phill Rocker issued his debut album, Hard To Bleed, in January 2015. The album is full of special guest musicians including:

Doug Aldrich (Dio, The Dead Daisies) - guitar

James Lomenzo (White Lion, Megadeth) - bass

Brian Tichy (Billy Idol, The Dead Daisies) - drums

Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses, The Dead Daisies) - guitar

Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses, The Dead Daisies) - keyboards

Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - vocals

Dusty Watson (Lita Ford, Rhino Bucket) - drums

The album was written and produced by Phill Rocker, co-produced by Ricardo Fernandes and Swedish producer Tobias Lindell. Mixed by Tobias Lindell. Mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson.

For further details, visit PhillRocker.com.