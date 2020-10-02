PHOENIX VAN DER WEYDEN – Guitarist To Release New Album Via Shredguy Records

Shredguy Records has announced the release of Eyes On The Prize by virtuoso guitarist Phoenix Van Der Weyden. This is her second solo release, and the 39th release for the record label.

“I have always been impressed with Phoenix, because she is continually working on her own compositions and not just playing licks and covers. And her compositions are even getting better, and you will hear her progress on this album,” says Michael McDowell, owner of the label and collaborator.

Phoenix is joined by guest guitarists Harry Hmura and Kai Stringer. The stellar cover art was done by artist Harley Velasquez, with the layout being designed by Curtis Wray. Preorder here.