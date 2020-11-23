Photographer JEREMY SAFFER Selling WEDNESDAY 13, CRISTINA SCABBIA 2021 Calendars

Acclaimed photographer Jeremy Saffer is offering a pair of exclusive 2021 calendars; one featuring Wednesday 13, the other showcasing Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia.

"Calendars are back," says Saffer. "I teamed up with Wednesday 13 for an all new 2021 calendar and print bundle! The 8.5" x 11" calendar is printed on heavy stock and will come with 13 4" x 6" metallic prints (one for each month as well as the cover). Ships in a flat mailer (not in a tube)."

"After five long years, Cristina and I are bringing back the Cri-Calendar," reveals Saffer. "And this time it's going to come with prints! The 8.5" x 11" calendar is printed on heavy stock and will come with 13 4" x 6" metallic prints (one for each month as well as the cover). Ships in a flat mailer (not in a tube).

Order yours now at this location.

(Photo by Jeremy Saffer)