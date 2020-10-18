Photographer JEREMY SAFFER Shoots Forthcoming IN THIS MOMENT Video "As Above, So Below" - "Any Time MARIA BRINK And I Team Up The Outcome Is Something Visually Stunning"

Music photographer Jeremy Saffer has checked in with the following update:

"We did a thing… 'As Above, So Below'! New music video coming soon! Any time Maria Brink and I team up the outcome is always something incredible and visually stunning; this video is no exception. There is no question her unique vision, her ideas, and bringing those ideas to live make for such incredible things to happen in front of one’s lens, like capturing true magic. Everything Maria does IS magical and she instantly inspires those around her. Maria is the person who made me a videographer. My first ever music video was with her, 'The Fighter', so it was incredible to get the opportunity to team up with her again on the video for 'As Above, So Below'. I shot all the scenes of Maria on a Leica system, using the Leica Camera SL-2 with the Leica 24-90 as well as Lensbaby sweet50 and edge50 lenses for some really unique effects. I cant wait for everyone to see this video in a few weeks."

Go to this location for details on Saffer's new Daughters Of Darkness coffee table book, his photographic love letter to the iconography of black metal and doom.

In This Moment released their new album, Mother, on March 27 via Atlantic. Listen to the song, "As Above, So Below":

Mother was produced by Kevin Churko and features guest appearances by Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), and the above mentioned Joe Cotella (DED). Pre-order here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Beginning" (interlude)

"Fly Like An Eagle"

"The Red Crusade" (interlude)

"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)"

"Legacy"

"We Will Rock You" (feat. Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen)

"Mother"

"As Above, So Below"

"Born In Flames"

"God Is She"

"Holy Man"

"Hunting Grounds" (feat. Joe Cotella)

"Lay Me Down"

"Into Dust"

"Hunting Grounds":

"The In-Between (Hell & Heaven)" video: